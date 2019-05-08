Nintendo brings Donkey Kong Jr. and Vs. Excitebike to SwitchOnline

If you were getting a little tired of the library of games in your NES app for Switch, then good news: Nintendo is adding three new titles for May.

Donkey Kong Jr., Vs. Excitebike and Clu Clu Land will be coming to Nintendo Switch on Wednesday May 15, and will be a perk to subscribing to the company’s £20 per year subscription service, like the other 38 titles already available.

Donkey Kong Jr., as the name suggests, is a follow up to Donkey Kong starring Kong’s son. Unlike the original, however, this time you play the gorilla with Mario the villain. Otherwise, the gameplay will feel pretty familiar, although vines to swing on offer a little bit more depth over the original.

Vs. Excitebike is a side-scrolling motocross expansion of Excitebike, which is already on the service. If you haven’t tried the original yet, you probably should as it’s a bit of Nintendo heritage that the company is pretty proud of with references in more modern titles. There’s a Mario Kart 8 course based on the jumps, for example, and you may remember the spiritual successor: Excite Truck for Wii.

Clu Clu Land is less well remembered, but should still prove pretty diverting. You play a balloonfish called Bubbles, looking for golden ingots hidden in mazes.

If you don’t yet have a Switch Online account and want to find out what all the fuss is about, remember that you can currently get a year’s free access if you’re an Amazon Prime member. As well as the NES games, being a member unlocks online multiplayer and means your saved games are backed up in the cloud.

