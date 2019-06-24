Nintendo Switch Mini: Everything we know about the rumoured console upgrade

The Nintendo Switch has been in the hands of players for over two years now, leaving many to wonder whether a sequential upgrade or Switch Mini is planned for the hybrid platform.

Well, it turns out there might be, with a variety of leaks and rumours emerging hinting towards a new model. Nothing official has been confirmed thus far, but that hasn’t stopped oodles of information from emerging online about two potential Switch consoles coming in 2019 – one of which is more powerful, while the other is supposedly suited for younger gamers.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Mini including all the latest news, rumours, specs, release date and more.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

Nintendo Switch Mini – What is it?

The Nintendo Switch Mini is rumoured to be a new iteration of the Japanese company’s hugely popular hybrid console, bringing with it a slew of enhancements and aesthetic changes.

Ahead of E3 2019, Nintendo confirmed it wouldn’t be talking about new hardware during the show, opting instead to focus on upcoming games such as Pokemon Sword and Shield and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, both of which are coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

However, a report by the Wall Street Journal released during the world’s biggest gaming show shone a light on what to expect from upcoming Switch hardware. Specifically, it stated that Nintendo is moving console production out of China due to tariff threats from the United States.

Related: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Nintendo Switch Mini release date – When is it coming out?

We’re expecting the duo of new Nintendo Switch models to emerge in 2019, although it remains unclear whether they will also launch this year or be pushed into 2020.

If they are indeed real and end up being pushed into next year, Animal Crossing, or even the newly unveiled Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 would be ideal launch title fodder for the new console.

Nintendo Switch Mini Specs – How powerful could it be?

Now, we obviously don’t expect Nintendo Switch to compete with the PS5 and Xbox 2, two behemoths that sit ominously on the horizon. Despite this, WSJ claims that the new models will boast enhanced specs. For context, here are the Nintendo Switch specs as we know them today:

CPU : Four ARM Cortex A57 cores

GPU : 256 CUDA cores

Architecture : Nvidia second-generation Maxwell

Memory : 4GB

Memory Bandwidth : 25.6GB/s

VRAM: Shared

Storage : 32GB

USB : USB 2.0/3.0

Video Output : 1080p60

Display : 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 1280×720 pixels, 10-point multi-touch support

Related: Astral Chain

According to the report, one model will feature a similar form factor to the existing console, but will have more powerful internal components that will, in theory, increase performance and resolution across a range of titles. Here’s hoping it features a fancy OLED screen, too.

The second goes in the other direction, rumoured to have a different perspective and identical (or even lower specs) than the vanilla model in order to lower the price. We can see this being the more accessible and potential entry point for younger players, while the other aimed towards the more mainstream consumer.

WSJ claims that both of the models are now in production, and are set to be released before 2019 comes to a close. If true, this would make them prime candidates for Christmas shopping, as many will undoubtedly be looking for a new console to throw under the tree.

What would you like to see from the Nintendo Switch Mini? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget