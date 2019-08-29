Be one of the first to get your hands on the latest console from Nintendo and purchase the Switch Lite for £187.85 from ShopTo.

Buy now: Nintendo Switch Lite for £187.85 (down from £199)

Available in Turquoise, Yellow and Grey, get any one of the exclusively handheld consoles from ShopTo and get a decent 6% off the £199 RRP in time for its release on September 20.

Saving you a total of £11.15, though not a huge discount it’s one of the best around, allowing you to own this shiny new toy for less as it comes hot off the assembly line. Pre-order now and ensure this console is added to your gaming holster on the day of its release.

A more compact version of the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite foregoes the hybrid characteristics of its older brother and targets portable, on the go play with fully integrated controls. This is reflected in its colourful, smaller design, sitting with a 5.5-inch screen and weighing just 275g.

Bringing to life all your favourite Nintendo Switch games, there’s no need to worry about compatibility, as the Switch Lite will run all handheld mode games seamlessly. Without the ability to dock and get a TV output, however, all games are limited to a 720p resolution quality.

The ideal console if you enjoy playing against other people, you can either take part in online multiplayer games or go outside with local wireless multiplayer and compete with friends on their own consoles, regardless of whether they’re using the original Switch or Switch Lite.

Aside from HD Rumble, an IR Sensor and motion controls, the Switch Lite packs largely the same controller configuration as its beefier version but this time around, the fan favourite D-Pad makes a grand return.

A slightly cheaper handset, if you want all the functionality of the Nintendo Switch but could definitely snooze on its ability to transform into a home console, the Switch Lite is a great shout — especially if you pre-order it now at a reduced rate of £187.85 on ShopTo.

