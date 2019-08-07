The next Nintendo Switch could offer a major display boost

It’s been all go in the world of the Nintendo Switch lately with a new all-in-one Lite edition and an iteration of the original promising significant battery life improvements.

However, according to a new report, the new hardware could be just the beginning when it comes to bringing the hybrid console’s battery life up to snuff.

The Wall Street Journal says Nintendo is working with Sharp to bring new display technology to future Switch models, offering high resolution visuals, and durability. However, perhaps most importantly, the displays use smaller transistors offering much improved power efficiency.

IGZO displays could also improve the overall quality of the built-in display and an improvement on the amorphous silicon displays currently sitting within the existing Switch models. Some gamers have complained about haziness on the Switch consoles due to improved transparency, reducing the need for brighter backlighting (via Gizmodo).

The WSJ report references comments from a Sharp executive claiming the Japanese firm will supply IGZO – indium gallium zinc oxide — panels to Nintendo. Sharp was the first manufacturer to perfect and mass product the technology.

“We will provide what we are most good at, IGZO,” said Sharp Executive Vice President Katsuaki Nomura, when asked about what the display maker will be bringing to the table.

It’s not clear whether Nintendo plans to introduce these displays into the current product cycle or whether Nintendo will be saving it to the rumoured Pro edition of the console.

The most recent hardware iteration promises up to nine hours of battery life, up significantly on the 6.5 hours promised by the original model. If you’re playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild you’ll get 5.5 hours of gaming, compared to three hours on the original.

The consoles are distinguished by their model numbers. The original is HAC-001 with serial numbers starting with XAW. The upgrade is HAC-001(-01) with serial numbers beginning with XKW.

