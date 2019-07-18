The Nintendo Switch is getting new Joy-Con variants themed after a few classic characters

Nintendo has announced two new varieties of Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch, seemingly based on classic characters from Ninty’s roster.

The new Joy-Con colourways come in Blue / Neon Yellow and Neon Purple / Neon Orange, joining the already existing Grey, Neon Red / Neon Blue and Neon Green / Neon Pink offerings that you can already get.

To my mind, these colours conjure up images of F-Zero’s Captain Falcon, now relegated to appearing in Smash Bros. titles instead of his own, derelict franchise, and Bad-Mario himself, Wario. Sure, Wario would usually pair his purple dungarees with a fetching yellow number, but we won’t tell if you don’t.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

These are planned to launch in the US on October 4 for the usual price of $79.99. These have typically translated to £64.99 when they hit our drizzly shores in the UK, so if Nintendo do release them over here, expect to pay about that for ’em.

The blue and yellow variant, personally, is the one most likely to draw me in, I originally ordered my Nintendo Switch with the grey Joy-Cons and instantly regretted it, replacing them with the red / blue variant now seen all over the place. Mixing it up a bit with blue and yellow replacements sounds like just the ticket, even if it’ll make me sad about F-Zero’s demise every time.

It’s been a hell of a time for Nintendo hardware. These Joy-Cons have come shortly after the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Lite, a cheaper model with a slightly smaller screen that doesn’t have detachable Joy-Cons at all. We’re eagerly awaiting this to see if it can deliver the Switch magic in a smaller form factor, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to get a load of replacement Joy-Cons too, for its big brother.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More