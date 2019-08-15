A fantastic low price from Amazon, save 54% on the 128GB MicroSD made specifically for Nintendo Switch users.

Buy: 128GB Nintendo Switch SanDisk MicroSD Now £18.99 (from £40.99)

Featuring a familiar face from the Nintendo universe, this adorable SanDisk MicroSD card is made with the Switch gamer in mind. Now slashed by more than half the price, it’s time to make the most of this exceptional deal and keep gaming for longer.

Usually retailing at a whopping £40.99 for 128GB of further storage, this Nintendo licenced memory card is down to just £18.99, meaning this purchase comes with a significant £22 saving.

Power up your Nintendo Switch with your very own Super Mario Mushroom with the adorable shroom-like fella decorating SanDisk’s 128GB MicroSD. Only equipped with 32GB of internal storage, if you’re looking to really go to town on your gaming, buying a MicroSD is an essential for bolstering the true Nintendo Switch experience.

With 128GB of extra storage, you can start and save more games and even have the room to add more profiles to your console, so family and friends can have their own game slots, too — if you’re happy to share, that is.

Inserting some extra storage isn’t just great for allowing you to play and save even more to your console, it’ll also help to improve the overall performance of the hybrid console, whether you’re playing in handheld mode or blowing it up on a bigger screen. 128GBs will speed up transfer rates up to 100MB/s, meaning games will load faster and gameplay will be even smoother.

Level up your gaming and have all your favourites in one place for just £18.99 — a massive 54% saving not to be missed.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More