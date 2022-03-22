Nintendo Switch gains long-awaited folders feature

Nintendo has finally added a basic UI feature that Switch owners have been calling for since the hybrid console’s launch in 2017: software folders.

Switch firmware version 14.0 is rolling out now, and it brings with it an element that Nintendo refers to as Groups. This enables you to place multiple games in your library into collections, or folders.

As Nintendo itself explains, having downloaded the new firmware, simply scroll right on the Switch home screen and select All Software. Now press the L button, and you’ll enter the Groups section.

The first time you do this, you’ll be exhorted to Create Group for the first time, at which point you’ll need to select multiple games to place in your folder.

Perhaps you want a separate folder for Nintendo games, one for shooters, or one for indie rogue-likes. Spelunky 1 and 2, Hades, Enter the Gungeon, and Dead Cells – together at last.

Set the order in which you wish the games in the Group to be displayed, name the folder, and your new folder will be created.

It’s a shame you can’t then pin those folders directly to the home screen. You’ll need to do the whole ‘scroll right, All Software, press L’ routine to access them.

But it’s still a welcome addition for those with particularly cluttered Switch game collections. It can be all too easy to forget some of the games in your increasingly vast Switch library.

Besides this new Groups provision, Firmware 14.0 also improves the Bluetooth audio feature that was added in version 13.0. You can now adjust the volume with your Switch and with the volume keys on the headphones themselves.