Nintendo Switch Black Friday: All the best deals and discounts live right now

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the hottest games consoles in the world right now, and plenty of bundle deals have already begun emerging ahead of Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday
The Black Friday 2018 hype is in full-swing now, with many retailers having already begun presenting worthwhile deals for Nintendo Switch. However, the best is yet to come.
This year, Black Friday will begin on November 23, with Cyber Monday to follow closely after in the following week. The team here at Trusted Reviews will be working tirelessly to give you the best deals for Nintendo Switch we can find.
It can be somewhat tricky to predict what Nintendo Switch offers will be around this year. Last year it was still fairly new to the market, with many big hitters yet to debut on the console. But now, it’s a different story.
One of the best bundles we’ve spotted thus far features a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Let’s Go and Just Dance 2019 for just £299.99 Not too shabby, although it’s already selling fast.
Now that the Switch is deep into its second year, we’re expecting some more eye-catching Black Friday discounts.
Why buy a Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch offers a multi-faceted experience with its compelling console package. It can be used as both a comfortable home console experience and an equally excellent handheld with ample blockbusters and indie gems to pick up.
Switching between those two states is as simple as picking the machine up out of its dock. It really is that simple, although you’ll notice a few small differences with some games.
But the main reason you play any Nintendo machine is to play Nintendo games, and the Switch does not disappoint on that front. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the finest games you can play, while the likes of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe provide great multiplayer fun.
First party games aside, the Switch has become the natural home for a thriving roster of indie games. It really is the place to go if you like compact left-field games like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.
For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals live right now
Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Console
Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Lets Go! Pikachu
Let's Go Pickachu and Let's Go, Eevee are excellent RPGs, and essential for Nintendo Switch.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Accessories
A Nintendo Switch isn’t complete without this list of great accessories from extra controllers to travel cases.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
A pair of extra Joy-Con controllers are a great way to get a second controller but can also open up your multiplayer options when playing in split Joy-Con mode, where they can be used as two separate controllers.
Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Deals
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Amazon currently has the best price for a pair of Neon Joy-Con controllers, saving you £5 off the usual price.
Joy-Con Pair - Neon Green/Neon Pink (Nintendo Switch)
Likewise, you can save £5 on a pair of neon green and pink-coloured Joy-Con controllers, too.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Mario Classics
Pick up this grip to go with your extra Joy-Con pairs to turn them into a traditional standard controller.
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock
Pick this up if you want to charge your Joy-Con separately from your Switch. Perfect for multiplayer sessions.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.
Nintendo Switch Accessories
Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.
Best Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch
If you want to keep your Switch protected while also transporting your controllers and other accessories, this is the case we recommend. You can save 10% when bought at the same time as the Orzly Switch screen protector below.
Screen Protector Nintendo Switch - Orzly Premium Tempered Glass [0.24mm] Screen Protector TWIN Pack [2 x Screen Guards]
This tempered glass screen protector set is not only easy to apply without bubbles, but it'll also keep your screen looking pristine. Save 10% when bought at the same time as the above case.
Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover - Super Mario (Nintendo Switch)
One of the lowest prices yet for this handy (and stylish) screen cover, which also doubles for a superior stand.
