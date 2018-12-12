Best Nintendo Switch Deals for December 2018

Best Nintendo Switch Deals: One of the hot ticket items this Christmas is the Nintendo Switch, so we’ve assembled some of the best Switch deals for you.

We gave the Nintendo Switch a well-deserved 9/10 in our review. This is a unique games console that combines the comfort of gaming on the couch with the portability of a smartphone or handheld.

The platform has only gone from strength to strength since its 2017 launch, thanks to a rapidly expanding library of killer games. Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are two of the best games of recent years, if not ever.

More recently we’ve seen the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is one of the most joyful and vast brawlers ever made. Elsewhere there’s an enviable roster of indie greats like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells and Moonlighter that arguably play best on Switch, thanks to its flexible form factor.

We’ve mentioned the new Smash Bros., which is one of the many games that make the Switch the local multiplayer king. You can also thank its flexible Joy-Con controllers for that.

There’s bound to be someone you know who would thank you for bringing a Switch into their life. The following deals on Switch consoles, games, and accessories should help you to that end.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Console

Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch, with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Games

A Nintendo Switch is useless without games. Fortunately, there’s an excellent selection available at a discounted price.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Accessories

Considering its portable nature, it’s always good to have a case and other accessories to go with your Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller

Made with multiplayer in mind, it never hurts to have an additional controller or two with your Nintendo Switch. When playing with an extra pair of joy-cons, these can act as two separate controllers.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic gamepads going and makes a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch offers a multi-faceted experience with its compelling console package. It can be used as both a comfortable home console experience and an equally excellent handheld, with ample blockbusters and indie gems to pick up.

Switching between those two states is as simple as picking the machine up out of its dock. It really is that simple, although you’ll notice a few small differences with some games. We gave it 9/10 when we originally reviewed it – it’s a great second gaming system.

But the main reason you play any Nintendo machine is to play Nintendo games, and the Switch does not disappoint on that front. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the finest games you can play, while the likes of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe provide great multiplayer fun.

First party games aside, the Switch has become the natural home for a thriving roster of indie games. It really is the place to go if you like compact left-field games like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.

For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.

