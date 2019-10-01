Need a second pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for a cheeky game of Mario Kart? Add the rare green and pink twin-pack to your collection for this new low price.

Let’s face it, Joy-Con drift is an absolute bummer, but if you do fancy picking up another set of Joy-Cons, it only makes sense to do so when a slick offer turns up. Well we’re happy to report that Base has dropped the price of the green and pink Joy-Con pack to just £59.85 – one of the lowest prices it’s ever been.

Best Joy Con Deal Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink Stock up for those Nintendo Switch parties and multi-player marathons with a colourful spare Joy-Con set in this neon green and pink variant.

Initially introduced as a special edition controller to coincide with the release of Splatoon 2, you can now buy the pink and green twin pack separately at a painful RRP of £84.99. With this deal, however, enjoy a £25.14 saving and make them yours for £59.85.

With the Joy-Con drift issue rearing its head even in the recently launched Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo is offering free repairs for anyone suffering with the problem. That said, having a spare controller or two could never be deemed a bad idea, especially when you can get them at a discounted rate.

Buy: Nintendo Switch Green and Pink Joy-Cons Now £59.85 (save £25.14)

It also goes without saying that multi-player games are in abundance for the Nintendo Switch as the console itself is one of the most sociable gadgets out there. Therefore picking up a spare set of Joy-Cons or two seems like a necessity, especially if you plan to host a gaming night-in sometime soon.

From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Rocket League, there are an endless amount of Nintendo Switch games that are best played with friends.

Equipped with multiple features and functions, the Joy-Con design is perhaps the biggest triumph in the introduction of the Nintendo Switch, packing a lot of tech that makes playing on one of the consoles even more of a delight.

Stock up on a spare set whilst they’re reduced to a more affordable rate and buy the green and pink twin pack for just £59.85, down from a usual RRP of £84.99.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.