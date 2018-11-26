Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday US: Mario Kart bundles are gone, but here’s one almost as good

The Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle was one our favourite Black Friday offers, but as expected, supplies disappeared from view as swiftly as a rival player with a triple mushroom power-up.

However, there’s still one offer available that’s almost as good, if you’re kicking yourself for missing out and don’t mind spending an extra tenner to get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In the US, Gamestop is offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con combo for the retail price of $299.99 with a $50 GameStop Gift Card bundled in for good measure.

Get deal: Nintendo Switch with $50 gift card for $299.99 at GameStop (save $50)

That means you’ll be able to nab Mario Kart 8 – or any other game(s) of your choosing – for just $9.99 plus tax. It also opens the door for you to start your collection off right by grabbing a couple of used games.

Walmart is offering a similar deal on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s not quite as impressive. If the GameStop deal has expired, Walmart will give you a $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card with your Switch purchase.

Buy now: Nintendo Switch with free $35 eShop card for $299.99 at Walmart

If you’re in the market for Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze for your Switch, that can be nabbed for $42 from Amazon. That’s not quite as low as the $35 we saw on Black Friday, but better than the $59.99 you’ll pay later this week.

If it’s accessories you’re after, the Nintendo Joy-Cons are down to $59 at Amazon, with the discount being shown at check-out.

