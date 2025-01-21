Nintendo Switch could have one more big game in it

The original Nintendo Switch could have one more big original game release in it ahead of the Switch 2 launch.

That’s the claim being made by established industry leaker PHBrazil, who made the claims on a recent Portuguese-language podcast before clarifying his comments on Famiboards.

According to the latter posts, Nintendo has one final “big game” in store for the Nintendo Switch, and it will apparently be “a new version of a niche beloved series”.

This won’t be another remaster, either. Nintendo has filled the Switch library up with such things over its lifespan, most recently with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. This seemingly won’t be like that, but will rather be a completely new take on an old series.

We shouldn’t have long to wait to find out what this might be, as the leaker claims Nintendo will be springing a surprise Direct event on us in February.

So what could this ‘big niche game’ be? There are a couple of contenders that are lying dormant in the Nintendo IP library. We can think of F-Zero, Star Fox, and Kid Icarus just off the top of our heads.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

This would represent one final hurrah for the OG Switch, though we’re expecting a number of releases to be cross-platform going forward into the Switch 2 era. You don’t simply turn your back on a 150 million-strong install base, after all.

Nintendo last week broke its silence on plans for the Switch 2, with a brief video highlighting the new console. While not everyone was blown away by the reveal, we reckon it’s shaping up to be a pretty natural and welcome revision of the original hybrid console concept.

The company will be holding a more in-depth reveal event on April 2, where we’re hoping to see some actual games (beyond the initial glimpse at Mario Kart 9) as well as solid launch info.