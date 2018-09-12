Not all games on Nintendo Switch will support cloud saves – here’s why

Nintendo has confirmed the details of cloud save support coming as part of the Switch Online Service, although not all games will be supported.

Set to launch later this month, the Nintendo Switch Online Service will be a paid subscription and required to play online titles such as Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

However, it appears some online experiences won’t support the anticipated feature. That is, according to a Splatoon 2 product page picked up on ResetEra.

According to Nintendo, this measure is being taken to prevent cheating online, as it will also be carried over to FIFA 19 and Dark Souls Remastered later this year.

“The vast majority of Nintendo Switch games will support Save Data Cloud backup,” Nintendo said in a statement to Kotaku.

“However, in certain games, this feature would make it possible to, for example, regain items that had been traded to other players, or revert to a higher online multiplayer ranking that had been lost. To ensure fair play, Save Data Cloud backup may not be enabled for such games.”

“To ensure that Save Data Cloud backups cannot be used to unfairly affect online multiplayer rankings, the feature will not be enabled in Splatoon 2,” it said.

In other words, players who have invested hundreds upon hundreds of hours to increase their rank and obtain equipment are out of luck if their Switch goes missing.

It remains unclear whether Super Smash Bros Ultimate will support cloud saves when it launches in December, although with huge online components it seems unlikely.

