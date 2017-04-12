Nintendo Switch bundles could be incoming — is this the first?

For whatever reason Nintendo decided against selling Switch consoles bundled with games, but judging by a leaked retail listing that could be about to change.

The company’s Russian store has recently posted a listing for a Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the enhanced version of the Wii U game out at the end of this month.

It was spotted by a member of the Nintendo Switch subreddit and reportedly verified by the forum’s moderators.

We’ve attempted to access the link through a VPN service, but received a 404 error, suggesting it has now been removed.

The leak comes just hours before the next Nintendo Direct live stream, where the company might have planned to announce the bundle. Now the event could simply serve as confirmation.

If the Mario Kate 8 Deluxe bundle is legit (and available outside Russia), will Nintendo also offer options for Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the forthcoming Splatoon 2 release?

Related: Common Nintendo Switch problems

Hopefully, tonight’s Nintendo Direct stream will also provide news on forthcoming games to boost the Switch’s currently thin line-up. We’re expecting to hear more details on both ARMS and Splatoon 2.

3DS fans are likely to get the latest on Ever Oasis, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentina and Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop.

Have you bought a Switch yet or are you waiting for the games library to fill out before splashing the cash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.