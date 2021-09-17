Why is Bluetooth not working on the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo finally rolled out Bluetooth connection for its Switch and Switch Lite, but people are finding that it doesn’t really work.

Nintendo has finally announced that Bluetooth has come to the Switch and Switch Lite through a software update.

This feature has been missing from Nintendo’s latest console since it launched in 2017, but now you can connect your Bluetooth earbuds or headset while you play.

You should also keep in mind that you will be limited to just two wireless controllers when your Bluetooth device is connected.

However, not everyone has been so happy about the news, as many people have reported that the feature doesn’t work, or that it doesn’t work well enough to actually make it worth it.

Does Bluetooth work on the Nintendo Switch?

We checked how Bluetooth connections worked on various members of staff’s Switches after readers alerted us about issues they were having. This included testing headsets, controllers in home and lab conditions. Here’s what we found.

Several members of staff do own a Switch – or the Lite – and nearly everyone had issues connecting and with lag.

One member of staff said that connecting their Switch to their headset was no issue, but audio lag on their action rhythm game “is so far out that it can’t even be tuned back in, rendering it unplayable”.

They also claimed that their audio was “about 1 second out,” which is pretty substantial, especially if the game you’re playing relies on the audio.

Another said that their game was also very laggy, making it seem like this might be a common issue for the Switch.

I was able to connect to my headset easily, however, once I loaded up a game to play, the audio immediately started to lag and even crackle on occasion, which really took me out of the experience and made the game a lot less enjoyable.

Thankfully, one member of staff was able to connect fine and claimed they has no issues with the audio. That was using a Nintendo Switch Lite, so it might be that these audio issues are more pronounced on the original console.

We’ve contacted Nintendo for comment on the issues, but at the time of publishing hadn’t heard back. We’ll update this article when we do.