Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018: today’s best UK deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the hottest games consoles in the world right now, and plenty of bundle deals have already begun emerging ahead of Black Friday 2018.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday

The Black Friday 2018 hype is in full-swing now, with many retailers having already begun presenting worthwhile deals for Nintendo Switch.

One of the best bundles we’ve spotted thus far features a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Let’s Go and Just Dance 2019 bundle for just £299.99 Not too shabby, although it’s already selling fast.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Pokemon: Let's Go! Pikachu and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Use code N9MDV) With two first party games included and a massive saving of £90 to be had, this is simply the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal that we've come across. Be sure to use the code N9MDV to save an additional £30 off the already discounted price.

Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Console

Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Accessories

A Nintendo Switch isn’t complete without this list of great accessories from extra controllers to travel cases.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller

A pair of extra Joy-Con controllers are a great way to get a second controller but can also open up your multiplayer options when playing in split Joy-Con mode, where they can be used as two separate controllers.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch offers a multi-faceted experience with its compelling console package. It can be used as both a comfortable home console experience and an equally excellent handheld with ample blockbusters and indie gems to pick up.

Switching between those two states is as simple as picking the machine up out of its dock. It really is that simple, although you’ll notice a few small differences with some games. We gave it four and a half stars when we originally reviewed it – it’s a great second gaming system.

But the main reason you play any Nintendo machine is to play Nintendo games, and the Switch does not disappoint on that front. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the finest games you can play, while the likes of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe provide great multiplayer fun.

First party games aside, the Switch has become the natural home for a thriving roster of indie games. It really is the place to go if you like compact left-field games like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.

For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.

