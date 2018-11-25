Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Nintendo’s portable console looks better than ever, with a huge line-up of excellent games and a new discounted price this Black Friday 2018.
We’re huge fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Trusted Reviews, having awarded it a very deserving 9/10 in our original review. So, with offers aplenty on display right now it’s time to jump on the bandwagon if you haven’t already.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday UK
Black Friday 2018 is now in full-swing, with many retailers presenting worthwhile offers for Nintendo Switch including the console itself alongside plenty of games and accessories.
Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Console
Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
Once again, GAME has an abundance of cool bundles on offer for Nintendo Switch with all the latest titles. This one gets you a free copy of Sports Party, too!
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
If you prefer Eevee to Pikachu (and why wouldn't you) this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon experience.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Games
A Nintendo Switch is useless without games. Fortunately, there’s an excellent selection available at a discounted price this Black Friday.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
FIFA 19 (Nintendo Switch)
FIFA 19 (Nintendo Switch)
Continue your Premier League pursuits on the road, with this Nintendo Switch version of EA's massively popular football sim.
Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Gold Edition (Nintendo Switch)
Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Gold Edition (Nintendo Switch)
This hilarious strategy game is fantastic fun for both kids and adults. Plus, you get the new DLC Donkey Kong adventure bundled in for free.
Lego Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)
Lego Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)
Anyone who loves Pixar's superhero adventures will have a lot of fun playing though the LEGO-ified adaptation.
Overcooked (Nintendo Switch)
Overcooked (Nintendo Switch)
One of the best co-op games that you can buy right now is available at a new bargain price. One of the perfect options to play with the family this Christmas.
LA Noire (Nintendo Switch)
LA Noire (Nintendo Switch)
Become a detective during the 1940s in this remastered version of Rockstar's classic game.
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Accessories
Considering its portable nature, it’s always good to have a case and other accessories to go with your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
Made with multiplayer in mind, it never hurts to have an additional controller or two with your Nintendo Switch. When playing with extra pair of joy-con, these can act as two separate controllers.
Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Deals
Joy-Con Pair - Neon Green/Neon Pink (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pair - Neon Green/Neon Pink (Nintendo Switch)
You can save £5 on a pair of neon green and pink-coloured Joy-Con controllers.
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Charging Dock
Pick this up if you want to charge your Joy-Con separately from your Switch. Perfect for multiplayer sessions.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue
An abundance of retailers are offering discounts on Joy-con controllers. Including Amazon UK with plenty of colour variants.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Yellow (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Yellow (Nintendo Switch)
If you're a fan of Minions, highlighters or the colour yellow in general, this pair of controllers is perfect for you.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.
Nintendo Switch Accessories
Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.
Best Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch
If you want to keep your Switch protected while also transporting your controllers and other accessories, this is the case we recommend. You can save 10% when bought at the same time as the Orzly Switch screen protector below.
Screen Protector Nintendo Switch - Orzly Premium Tempered Glass [0.24mm] Screen Protector TWIN Pack [2 x Screen Guards]
Screen Protector Nintendo Switch - Orzly Premium Tempered Glass [0.24mm] Screen Protector TWIN Pack [2 x Screen Guards]
This tempered glass screen protector set is not only easy to apply without bubbles, but it'll also keep your screen looking pristine. Save 10% when bought at the same time as the above case.
Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover - Super Mario (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover - Super Mario (Nintendo Switch)
One of the lowest prices yet for this handy (and stylish) screen cover, which also doubles for a superior stand.
Why buy a Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch offers a multi-faceted experience with its compelling console package. It can be used as both a comfortable home console experience and an equally excellent handheld with ample blockbusters and indie gems to pick up.
Switching between those two states is as simple as picking the machine up out of its dock. It really is that simple, although you’ll notice a few small differences with some games. We gave it four and a half stars when we originally reviewed it – it’s a great second gaming system.
But the main reason you play any Nintendo machine is to play Nintendo games, and the Switch does not disappoint on that front. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the finest games you can play, while the likes of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe provide great multiplayer fun.
First party games aside, the Switch has become the natural home for a thriving roster of indie games. It really is the place to go if you like compact left-field games like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.
For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.