Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Nintendo’s portable console looks better than ever, with a huge line-up of excellent games and a new discounted price this Black Friday 2018.

We’re huge fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Trusted Reviews, having awarded it a very deserving 9/10 in our original review. So, with offers aplenty on display right now it’s time to jump on the bandwagon if you haven’t already.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday UK

Black Friday 2018 is now in full-swing, with many retailers presenting worthwhile offers for Nintendo Switch including the console itself alongside plenty of games and accessories.

Here are the latest and greatest deals on Switch consoles, games, accessories and more – all available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Console

Right now, these are the best deals going on a Nintendo Switch with a selection of fantastic titles to hit the ground running with your shiny new console.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Games

A Nintendo Switch is useless without games. Fortunately, there’s an excellent selection available at a discounted price this Black Friday.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Accessories

Considering its portable nature, it’s always good to have a case and other accessories to go with your Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller

Made with multiplayer in mind, it never hurts to have an additional controller or two with your Nintendo Switch. When playing with extra pair of joy-con, these can act as two separate controllers.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the most ergonomic controllers going and a great choice if you take your gaming seriously.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deals Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can save £5 on a Pro Controller at Amazon and if you're a Prime member, you can even get one of these with Same Day delivery if you're having a gaming emergency. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller You can also save £5 if you purchase your Switch Pro Controller from John Lewis. Here, though, you get the bonus of the UK retailer’s 2 year guarantee.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Once you’ve got your extra controllers sorted, you’ll want to pick up a protective travel case and screen protector to keep your new console looking pristine.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch offers a multi-faceted experience with its compelling console package. It can be used as both a comfortable home console experience and an equally excellent handheld with ample blockbusters and indie gems to pick up.

Switching between those two states is as simple as picking the machine up out of its dock. It really is that simple, although you’ll notice a few small differences with some games. We gave it four and a half stars when we originally reviewed it – it’s a great second gaming system.

But the main reason you play any Nintendo machine is to play Nintendo games, and the Switch does not disappoint on that front. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the finest games you can play, while the likes of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe provide great multiplayer fun.

First party games aside, the Switch has become the natural home for a thriving roster of indie games. It really is the place to go if you like compact left-field games like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells.

For more information on what to play on your Switch, check out our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games. If anything’s going to tempt you into a purchase, it’s that.

