Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is coming to Nintendo Switch, but with a twist

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release in Japan, although it will only be playable through cloud streaming.

Revealed during the region’s version of this week’s Nintendo Direct, the upcoming open world title is also coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Following in the footsteps of Resident Evil 7, which can also be purchased and streamed from the cloud on the Switch, it will be the full experience with no compromise.

You’ll need a consistent internet connection to avoid latency and input lag problems, but those wanting to play Assassin’s Creed on a handheld in Japan now have an option.

It remains unclear whether Nintendo plans to make this feature available worldwide in the future, as it seems an effective way to make third-party titles outside of the system’s power threshold playable.

Yesterday’s Direct saw a flurry of announcements, some of the highlights included Luigi’s Mansion 3 and a new entry in the Animal Crossing series for Nintendo Switch.

Isabelle, everyone’s favourite canine secretary from Animal Crossing, was also confirmed as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

It was an exciting show, and you can catch up on all of the new trailers and announcements here.

As for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, would you play a cloud version on Switch?