Grab this Nintendo Switch with FIFA ‘19 and £30 eShop voucher bundle deal from Amazon before Prime Day ends

If you’ve yet to pick up a Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance – Amazon’s flogging the console with FIFA ‘19 for £279.99. That’s the same price as you’d normally pay for the console on its own.
Not only do you get FIFA ‘19 bunged in for free, you’ll also get a £30 eShop voucher to put towards digital downloads from the Nintendo eShop on whatever you want – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Castlevania Collection? Skyrim (again)?!
The Nintendo Switch is already one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Allowing players to game on the go in handheld mode as well as play on a big screen via an HDMI dock, arguably the best thing about the Switch is it’s versatility, not to mention access to award-winning exclusives including Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2.
As well as new titles, you’re also able to sift through a library of retro Nintendo titles on your Switch as well as play against friends online with a Nintendo Switch Online pass – and it just so happens that Amazon Prime members can currently qualify for a free year of Switch Online, which is usually charged at £3.49/month, £6.99 for three months, or £17.99 for a year.
So, if you pick up this deal as an Amazon Prime customer, you’re in effect saving £31.99 here, when you add the cost of a year’s worth of Switch Online access.
