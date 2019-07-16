Grab this Nintendo Switch with FIFA ‘19 and £30 eShop voucher bundle deal from Amazon before Prime Day ends

If you’ve yet to pick up a Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance – Amazon’s flogging the console with FIFA ‘19 for £279.99. That’s the same price as you’d normally pay for the console on its own.

Buy now: Get this Nintendo Switch with FIFA ‘19 and a £30 eShop Voucher while stocks last

Not only do you get FIFA ‘19 bunged in for free, you’ll also get a £30 eShop voucher to put towards digital downloads from the Nintendo eShop on whatever you want – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Castlevania Collection? Skyrim (again)?!

Nintendo Switch with FIFA '19 Prime Day Bundle Deal Nintendo Switch + £30 eShop Voucher + FIFA '19 This money-saving Prime Day bargain bundle deal sees you getting hold of a Nintendo Switch with FIFA '19 included, as well as a £30 eShop voucher. Hurry while stocks last!

The Nintendo Switch is already one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Allowing players to game on the go in handheld mode as well as play on a big screen via an HDMI dock, arguably the best thing about the Switch is it’s versatility, not to mention access to award-winning exclusives including Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2.

As well as new titles, you’re also able to sift through a library of retro Nintendo titles on your Switch as well as play against friends online with a Nintendo Switch Online pass – and it just so happens that Amazon Prime members can currently qualify for a free year of Switch Online, which is usually charged at £3.49/month, £6.99 for three months, or £17.99 for a year.

So, if you pick up this deal as an Amazon Prime customer, you’re in effect saving £31.99 here, when you add the cost of a year’s worth of Switch Online access.

Nintendo Switch with FIFA '19 Prime Day Bundle Deal Nintendo Switch + £30 eShop Voucher + FIFA '19 This money-saving Prime Day bargain bundle deal sees you getting hold of a Nintendo Switch with FIFA '19 included, as well as a £30 eShop voucher. Hurry while stocks last!

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More