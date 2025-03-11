Mario Kart smack talk could get out of hand on Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 could have a native voice chat experience, if the company implements technology discussed in an intellectual property filing.

The filing with the United States Patent office speaks of a virtual microphone for gaming situations, suggesting Nintendo will offer a voice chat function on the operating system but also finally introducing it for major first party titles.

That could overcome a perceived weakness of the original Switch and add a whole new dimension to the online multiplayer experience when playing some of the best Switch games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and Splatoon.

Whereas the current system requires gamers to use the Switch Online mobile app if they wish to talk smack during gaming sessions. That’s clunky and not widely supported, so this would be a definite way to set the new hardware aside.

Nintendo is yet to confirm a voice feature for the Switch 2 having only shown off a brief video showcasing the hardware. However, there is a Nintendo Direct game showcase on April 2 which could furnish us with more official details about the console’s functionality.

Given we’re expected to see a brand new Mario Kart game unveiled, it would be a perfect time for Nintendo to reveal this feature.

As WCCFTech, which first spotted the patent points out, this may explain the as-yet-undefined ‘C’ button on the new Joy-Cons.

Of course, this is by no means a guarantee. Patent filings are often just indications of research and development at companies and don’t always make it into the final product.