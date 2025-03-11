Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mario Kart smack talk could get out of hand on Switch 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch 2 could have a native voice chat experience, if the company implements technology discussed in an intellectual property filing.

The filing with the United States Patent office speaks of a virtual microphone for gaming situations, suggesting Nintendo will offer a voice chat function on the operating system but also finally introducing it for major first party titles.

The PDP Riffmaster guitar control is on offer

The PDP Riffmaster guitar control is on offer

Time to bask in some Guitar Hero-style nostalgia with this incredible offer on the PDP Riffmaster PS5 controller, letting you play Fornite Festival and Rock Band 4 the way they were meant to be played.

  • The Game Collection
  • Was £119.95
  • Now just £89.95
View Deal

That could overcome a perceived weakness of the original Switch and add a whole new dimension to the online multiplayer experience when playing some of the best Switch games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and Splatoon.

Whereas the current system requires gamers to use the Switch Online mobile app if they wish to talk smack during gaming sessions. That’s clunky and not widely supported, so this would be a definite way to set the new hardware aside.

Nintendo is yet to confirm a voice feature for the Switch 2 having only shown off a brief video showcasing the hardware. However, there is a Nintendo Direct game showcase on April 2 which could furnish us with more official details about the console’s functionality.

Given we’re expected to see a brand new Mario Kart game unveiled, it would be a perfect time for Nintendo to reveal this feature.

As WCCFTech, which first spotted the patent points out, this may explain the as-yet-undefined ‘C’ button on the new Joy-Cons.

Of course, this is by no means a guarantee. Patent filings are often just indications of research and development at companies and don’t always make it into the final product.

Bring on the smack talk

There are few gaming experiences harder to endure than a home straight green turtle strike upending a perfect run around the Rainbow Road… unless the perpetrator is in the room with you to rub it in.

This could get out of hand on the Switch 2 if an online rapscallion performs the deed while saying mean things about or mothers. I’m here for it.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Nintendo Switch 2 Games: Confirmed titles and what we expect

Nintendo Switch 2 Games: Confirmed titles and what we expect

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Nintendo Switch 2 was never going to be a complete revamp – here’s why

Nintendo Switch 2 was never going to be a complete revamp – here’s why

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck OLED: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck OLED: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: What’s new with the console?

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: What’s new with the console?

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Big Nintendo News: Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

Big Nintendo News: Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access