Nintendo Switch 2 to get huge boost from The Master Chief – report

Microsoft will be a “very big supporter” of the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 with at least major Xbox and PC stables set to cross the format divide.

That’s according to the prominent podcaster NateTheHate who reckons both Microsoft Flight Simulator and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will arrive on the Switch 2 as part of Microsoft’s strategy to share its exclusive games across platforms.

While Flight Simulator dates back to Microsoft’s earliest forays into gaming (it actually pre-dates Windows), Halo is one of the crown jewels of the console era and a trip across the isle would arguably be akin to Zelda showing up on Xbox.

Both of those games are also coming to PS5 this year according to Nate, who has a solid record of predicting these matters. He was first to the news of Microsoft’s non-exclusive strategy which saw Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment make their way to PlayStation.

Grounded and Pertiment also came to Switch, but it is thought Hi-Fi Rush’s proprietors are waiting on the additional power offered by the Switch 2 to cross over.

The podcast also saw NateTheHate predict Square Enix will bring the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth to both the Switch 2 and Xbox consoles (via Eurogamer).

Given the news Microsoft has also confirmed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, The Outer Worlds 2 and Doom: The Dark Ages will all make their way from Xbox/PC to PS5, despite being made by first-party studios, 2025 looks like the year when the gaming machine you own does not hinder the games you’d like to play quite as much.

This week saw plenty of purported Switch 2 leaks with alleged dummy units doing the rounds at CES 2025. Nintendo has set itself a deadline of before the end of March to unveil the console which is set to offer more power, 4K compatibility (at least in docked mode), a familiar design and new magnetic Joy-Con controllers.

The key, as always, will be the first party Nintendo franchises and how they show up on the new machine, but third-party support from the likes of Microsoft will only aid the Switch 2’s chance of success. In fact, it might be what separates this console from the original.