New Nintendo Switch 2 release date rumours smashed by ultimate boss

While the Nintendo Switch is arguably the year’s must-buy console, it’s only natural to cast an eye ahead to 2019 and the potential release of a Nintendo Switch 2. Will it actually happen? Don’t get your hopes up is the latest from the Nintendo camp.

Rumours of an updated Nintendo Switch 2 first started to swirl around the tech world back in October, when the WSJ reported “suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan” as revealing the Japanese games giant’s intention to refresh the portable system as soon as 2019.

However, in a recent interview with Forbes, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé had a clear message: our focus is still very much on the current-generation Nintendo Switch.

Asked about a potential hardware update, Fils-Aimé said:

“My focus is making sure the current grey and neon Switch continue to have momentum in the market place. You saw systems, whether it’s our own or competitive home console systems, utilize that tactic a bit later in the life cycle. So right now, the current execution of Nintendo Switch with the Joy-Con and all of the capabilities, that’s our focus right now…We’re feeling confident in our momentum and it’s not just a stellar launch of Pokémon, it’s not just what appears to be a stellar launch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. “

While not explicitly ruling out a Nintendo Switch 2 release date in 2019, his comments give the distinct impression that Nintendo is content to bide its time and focus on getting the present Switch into as many hands as possible before releasing any kind of an update.

This will come as a bit of a blow to some. It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch has reinvented handheld gaming, and those who haven’t already coughed up for the console may have been holding off in the hope that a new and improved product would launch next year.

Which is still entirely possible – just not quite as possible at seemed back in October.

