I can’t believe the Nintendo Switch 2 is launching without an OLED screen

Nintendo has just taken the wraps off the Switch 2, showcasing all the portable console’s inner workings and a bunch of new titles that’ll launch on June 5.

After teasing the console earlier in 2025, Nintendo’s latest Direct stream has just answered some of the biggest questions we had about the Nintendo Switch 2, including news about Nintendo Switch 2 games and how the updated Joy-Con 2 will work.

But in answering one particular question, it has confirmed that one of my favourite features from the previous model has been ditched.

Bye Bye OLED, you’ll be missed

In revealing the display specs for the new console, Nintendo has confirmed what many had feared – the screen used this time around isn’t OLED, but an LCD like the original Switch. This is a real shame, considering just how bright and vibrant the panel on the Nintendo Switch OLED was.

Now, while the screen tech feels like a downgrade, there are plenty of upgrades that could help offset the change. The screen is now 1080p, so it’ll offer a sharper image than the 720p resolution used before, and it can now hit 120Hz for smoother gameplay. It supports HDR in compatible titles, too.

It’s a larger panel, measuring 7.9 inches. Whether this will be a plus or a negative really depends on your preferences. A larger screen, naturally, means a larger device – and that could hamper the portability of the device. However, as we’ve seen with devices like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X, there is a desire for bigger screens in these consoles.

Also, having a larger display should make some of the improvements, like the faster refresh rate, more obvious.

Of course, until I get the Nintendo Switch 2 in my hands, I can’t say for sure whether or not the benefits of the new tech outweigh the loss of the OLED. But I have to say I will be looking longingly at the gorgeous screen on the OLED Switch and longing for a updated Switch 2 model with the tech somewhere down the line.