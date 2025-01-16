Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled alongside first new Mario Kart in 11 years

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced via a short video on the company’s YouTube page.

Despite some rumours to the contrary, it is now confirmed that the console is simply named the Nintendo Switch 2, and even though the announcement video is short on concrete information, it does show off several key changes from the original Nintendo Switch.

For starters, the Switch 2 features an all-black colour scheme that’s accented by slight touches of blue and red on the new and improved Joy-Cons. Those controllers no longer slide into the Switch 2’s frame but rather connect through a proprietary docking system which, if the recent leaks are to be believed, relies on a magnetic pull.

There’s now a second USB-C port on the top of the console which should make it easier to play whilst it’s charging, and the kickstand has also been elongated to expand the width of the console, similar to what we saw with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

The screen itself is larger, although there’s no word yet on if it uses LED or OLED technology. In fact, details are pretty scarce altogether but Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled for April 2 to shed more light on the console.

At the end of the video we do get a short glimpse at what seems to be a new Mario Kart title running on the Switch 2 – the first all-new console-based Mario Kart game since Mario Kart 8 debuted on the Wii U back in 2014.

Nintendo Switch 2

An interesting tidbit at the end of the video notes that certain Nintendo Switch games will not be playable on the Switch 2, with more information to follow at a later date. Presumably this is in relation to games like Ring Fit Adventure which use accessories designed specifically around the smaller size of first-generation Joy-Cons, but we’ll see.

No specific release date for the console has been given, other than confirmation that it will be sometime in 2025. However, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch 2 experience which will give fans a chance to test out the new console ahead of launch, with registration for the event dropping tomorrow, January 17th.

You might like…

iPhone SE 4 dummy shots confirm much of what we suspected

iPhone SE 4 dummy shots confirm much of what we suspected

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
LG Display’s new OLED TV panel ramps up the brightness

LG Display’s new OLED TV panel ramps up the brightness

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
DJI ends US no-fly zones making trips over the White House fair game

DJI ends US no-fly zones making trips over the White House fair game

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Bluesky to become an Instagram rival too? New app could fuel Meta exodus

Bluesky to become an Instagram rival too? New app could fuel Meta exodus

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
‘Upgrade to Windows 11 or lose Office’ – Microsoft issues ultimatum

‘Upgrade to Windows 11 or lose Office’ – Microsoft issues ultimatum

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Nintendo Switch 2: Is the console launching this week?

Nintendo Switch 2: Is the console launching this week?

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access