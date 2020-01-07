Nintendo Switch 2 could go into production this year, according to new report

2020 has only just begun, but rumours have already begun circulating that a new Nintendo Switch console could be coming our way later this year.

First released in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has now sold tens of millions of units, a number which is only going to rise as more games and features are added to the console’s library.

A refresh was also made in recent months with Nintendo Switch Lite, a new model which took away the ability to dock, reducing the price and changing the form factor into that of a purely portable machine.

Now, a new report by DigiTimes, citing sources from a Nintendo Switch supply chain including the creators of specific chips, claims that a new Nintendo Switch model is planned to release at some point in 2020.

The report continues and states that production on this new console will begin in the next couple of months ahead of the proposed mid-2020 release date, although we’d take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt despite the outlet’s previous accuracy.

However, it has since been corroborated by The Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki, who retweeted the report and claimed he predicted such a development way back in August 2019. Time will tell whether his words and that of DigiTimes bear any fruit.

Many consumers were expecting the Nintendo Switch Lite to be accompanied by a boost in power of sorts, but one of the only improvements came in the form of improved battery life, which also carried over to the original model which now boasts 6-9 hours of playtime, depending on the game.

So, Nintendo Switch 2 could open to the doors to improved visuals and better performance. Given PS5 and Xbox Series X are due to launch this year, we wouldn’t say no to a more powerful version of Nintendo’s console. It’s highly unlikely to sit in the same ballpark as Sony and Microsoft, though.

