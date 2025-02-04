Your Switch 2 availability anxiety might be unfounded

Nintendo is already making preparations to ensure the Nintendo Switch 2 launch isn’t ruined by online scalpers looking to make a quick buck at the expense of gamers excited to snare the new console.

In new comments, the company says it is preparing both in terms of creating enough inventory to meet demand and using its previous experience of dealing with scalper bots to ensure there’s no repeat of the chronic first-gen Switch shortages.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has spoken to the Japanese media about how it is making contingencies for a smooth launch for the long-awaited new system. In comments translated by VGC, Furukawa said: “We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations.”

Nintendo briefly took the wrappers of the Switch 2 console in January with a brief video that told us very little about the hardware, beyond showing it to us.

It is expected that Nintendo will hold a game showcase in April to flesh out the details and introduce some of the titles to be released alongside the system and in the aftermath of its release. As for that release date, well we’re still waiting for Nintendo to confirm that but it’s coming this year.

Sales of the original, first-generation Switch consoles are down with gamers now keeping their power dry for the new system, provided they can get ahold of one.