Nintendo SNES controller goes on sale – but there’s a massive catch

Nintendo has begun selling wireless SNES controllers for use with its new range of retro titles and you can only by them if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

Nintendo is selling the new SNES controllers on the US store for $29.99 and you’ll need to login to be able to purchase them (presumably so Nintendo can check you are a member of its online service). There’s also a four unit limit per Nintendo account.

The Nintendo UK listing for the SNES controller says “this product cannot be purchased yet, and more information will be available in the future.”

According to the US listing, the new controller is – unfortunately – temporarily out of stock. If you were lucky enough to order one before they were sold out, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller is due to begin shipping tomorrow (September 18).

While it is disappointing that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, there isn’t a massive use case for the controller beyond the new SNES games you can access online.

However, you may want the controller for a bit of a nostalgia trip and – while using a controller without proper shoulder buttons may be a hassle – it can be used for normal Nintendo Switch games.

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription but you are eager to get one – maybe to use this new controller to its full potential – the service costs £3.49 ($4) per month or £17.99 ($20) per year.

There are a couple of other subscription options available in between those also, as well as an eight account Family Membership for £31.49 ($34.99).

Nintendo was last in the news for tackling some UK websites pirating Switch games. Nintendo won an injunction against four piracy sites that had been distributing pirated games, modded hardware and tips on modding the console.

