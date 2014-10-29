Nintendo returns to profit with strong Super Smash Bros. sales

Nintendo has posted its first quarterly profit in some time, with its major success story during the period being the performance of Super Smash Bros. for the 3DS.

Last quarter the company reported a loss of 9.4 billion yen (around £54 million), despite strong sales of Mario Kart 8.

This quarter marks a surprise turn-around for the Kyoto-based video games company. It has reported a 24 billion yen (£137 million) profit.

Super Smash Bros. has performed admirably during the company’s second fiscal quarter, selling 3.2 million copies for Nintendo’s current handheld system, the 3DS. This is despite the fact that it only launched in September.

Given this launch came late in the quarter, and the imminent release of a Wii U version alongside Nintendo’s game-interfacing Amiibo figurines (which could be HUGE), Nintendo will be looking forward to a strong Christmas period and another profitable quarter.

The company also reported continued “steady sales” for Mario Kart 8 on Wii U, which launched back in May, as well as the knock on effect of “improved sales momentum” for the Wii U console itself.

The company sold 650,000 Wii U consoles during the latest quarterly period (running from July to September), which is an increase of 100,000 over the last quarter.

This general upturn in results has led to the possibility of Nintendo securing its first annual profit for four years.

Via: Engadget, Reuters