Nintendo NX: EA games will only come to console “if it makes sense”

EA will only make games for the Nintendo NX “if it makes sense”, according to studios vice president Patrick Soderlund.

In an interview with the BBC, Soderlund spoke about Nintendo’s upcoming hardware, and the potential for EA to develop for it.

“I personally and the company are huge fans of Nintendo, they’re the reason why I started making games,” Soderlund said. “We’re in constant communication with them and when they come to market something – and if it makes sense for us – we’ll be there.”

Related: Doom

The comment raises questions as to whether or not the Nintendo NX will have strong third party support at launch.

For Soderlund to say that EA games will only come to Nintendo NX “if it makes sense” could suggest that the company isn’t currently developing anything for the new platform.

With Nintendo having previously lacked support from third-party developers with previous hardware, and speculation suggesting the company remains incredibly secretive over the new console, it is a little disconcerting to hear one of the biggest developers in the industry not throw its weight behind the NX.

EA recently unveiled the next entry in the popular Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 1. The publishing giant is promising to bring an incredibly strong lineup to this year’s E3, including Titanfall 2 and Mass Effect Andromeda.



What are your thoughts? Do you expect EA games to come to the Nintendo NX? Let us know in the comments.