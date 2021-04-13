Nintendo just revealed its newest Switch Lite colour

Nintendo has unveiled the fifth shade to join its colourful Switch Lite range. The vibrant blue console features the same light grey buttons as the other versions and is available to buy from next month.

“On May 21, a Nintendo Switch Lite system is launching with a new blue color,” Nintendo announced on its website today.

“By expanding the existing range of color options for the system, which includes coral, yellow, gray and turquoise, the blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play”.

The blue Switch Lite will join the four existing shades as the latest option in the portable console range.

While the US announcement lists May 21 as the blue Switch Lite’s release date, Nintendo’s official UK Twitter account and website state that the device will launch May 7, meaning we may not need to wait as long to get our hands on the new console as Nintendo fans across the pond.

The US launch coincides with the release of the Switch game Miitopia. The game, which is also available from May 21, invites players to create Mii characters based on anyone they like and assign them roles in the game as they team up to defeat the Dark Lord.

The Switch Lite is the cheaper, more portable sibling of Nintendo’s massively successful Switch console. We awarded the Switch Lite four out of five stars in our review. Jade King wrote:

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. Yet the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, however, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer”.

The blue Nintendo Switch Lite has an RRP of £199.99, making it the same price as the other four colours in the line.

