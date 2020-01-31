Ahead of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo is releasing a swoon-worthy pastel edition of the Nintendo Switch console.

To celebrate Animal Crossing journeying to new shores in its Switch debut on March 20th, Nintendo is releasing a shiny new edition of its original hybrid console in a stunning new design that has us wanting to throw all our money at any stockist that will take it.

Showcasing a more pastel-take on the Joy-Cons, the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch hosts a muted sky blue and minty green duo that seems to take inspiration from desert island life. The two-tone Joy-Cons feature a sandy-white back too, rather than the usual black with the wrist straps also accented with the sandy off-white shade.

Well, if we’re going to be dwelling in paradise in the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it seems only fitting that the special edition Switch would embody that same idyllic lifestyle.

The special edition console also features a complete overhaul on the Nintendo Switch docking station, featuring a sandy-white backdrop, calm oceans and the familiar furry faces of Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy doing a balancing act on the island.

If that wasn’t enough, the back panel of the new edition features an Animal Crossing motif of tranquil trees, leaves, tents and everything you’ll have come to associate with the series’ chill vibe.

Sold separately, you can complete this truly dreamy aesthetic with the ‘Aloha’ case, available to purchase for both the original Nintendo Switch console and its younger sibling, the Switch Lite. Understated but with that same flash of the turquoise palette, the case should more than do the trick for any Switch fans who want to get in on the action, but don’t necessarily have the cash to splash on a brand new console.

Available to purchase on the same day that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is let loose into the wild in the UK. Unlike in North America however, the European release will see the new Switch bundled with a download code for New Horizons, reigning in at £329.99.

We’re just crossing our fingers (on behalf of those who already own a Nintendo Switch) that Nintendo will choose to release the special edition Joy-Cons separately, giving us a chance to bask in all their pastel-glory without having to break the bank.

