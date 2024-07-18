Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo is finally giving us the Switch accessory we’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nintendo is finally giving us the Switch accessory we’ve been crying out for since the console’s launch way back in 2017.

Nintendo’s UK X (formerly Twitter) account has just advertised a very interesting new Switch accessory. From October 17, you’ll be able to pick up the Joy-Con Charging Stand, which will let you charge your Joy-Con controllers without having to hook them up to the Switch console itself.

It sounds like such a simple thing – and it is – yet it’s taken Nintendo seven years and almost the entire console generation to release an official solution. The mind boggles.

As you can see from the images, the Joy-Con Charging Stand essentially resembles the central part of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Charging Grip that ships with console, but rather than being flanked by controller grips it’s mounted on a plastic stand.

Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand
Image: Nintendo UK

That central component exists separately from the stand, so can be removed and laid flat. And presumably wielded as a more compact controller.

The Joy-Con Charging Stand then plugs into your Switch dock’s USB-A port (or any other such port or plug) via a bundled in USB-C to USB-A lead. It’s simple but effective, and it can also mount special-shaped controllers like the Japan-exclusive Family Computer Controller for Nintendo Switch.

It should prove ideal for those of us who want to charge a set of Joy-Con controllers while playing the Switch in handheld mode with a secondary controller.

Over in Japan, the Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand is being sold for 3,300 Yen, which works out to around £16 or $21.

So why now? We can’t say for sure, but it’s possible Nintendo wants to open the way to the Joy-Cons remaining chargeable, and thus usable, on a future Switch sequel with a different controller mounting system.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will launch its next console in early 2025.

You might like…

Nvidia GeForce Now becomes a game streaming option on Xbox

Nvidia GeForce Now becomes a game streaming option on Xbox

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Dyson is back OnTrac with its newest headphones

Dyson is back OnTrac with its newest headphones

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Tinder’s new AI will pick your fittest, most swipe right-able pics

Tinder’s new AI will pick your fittest, most swipe right-able pics

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
tinyPod turns your old Apple Watch into a click wheel iPod classic

tinyPod turns your old Apple Watch into a click wheel iPod classic

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
EA Sports FC 25 features a huge change FIFA wouldn’t allow

EA Sports FC 25 features a huge change FIFA wouldn’t allow

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Android Auto update sounds perfect for an old school road trip

Android Auto update sounds perfect for an old school road trip

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words