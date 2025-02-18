Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo deals a blow to loyal gamers before Switch 2 release

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo has confirmed it will discontinue its eShop’s loyalty scheme that earned gamers Nintendo Gold Points to put towards further purchases.

The company did not offer a reason for closing town the program, saying: “We sincerely thank you for using the My Nintendo rewards programme, and apologise for any inconvenience.” (via Eurogamer)

The company did say that any gold points you’ve earned will remain valid for 12 months after they were claimed. The scheme runs until March 24th this year, meaning you’ll be able to use points until that were earned on that day for another year to come.

It may be that Nintendo has an alternative loyalty plan lined-up for the Switch 2, which goes on sale later this year. It may be that Nintendo is tired of redeemed Gold Points burrowing a hole in its coffers and offers no replacement.

Furthermore, the company has also clarified that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers – a perk of its Switch Online membership – will not be valid for Switch 2 exclusive games. So it’s a double blow.

“Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games,” the purchase page now reads.

We’re still waiting for most of the key news surrounding the Switch 2, having only seen a brief hardware reveal trailer running what appears to be a brand new version of Mario Kart.

All eyes now turn to April 2, where the company will host a special showcase detailing some of the games that’ll grace the new system.

Hopefully we get a little clarity about price and release window too.

Timing suggests new Switch 2 scheme

It would make sene if Nintendo was simply replacing the Gold Points scheme rather than abandoning it completely, but we’ll have to wait and see what the plans are for Switch 2.

For now, though, get spending those points on discounted Switch games!

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

