Nintendo deals a blow to loyal gamers before Switch 2 release

Nintendo has confirmed it will discontinue its eShop’s loyalty scheme that earned gamers Nintendo Gold Points to put towards further purchases.

The company did not offer a reason for closing town the program, saying: “We sincerely thank you for using the My Nintendo rewards programme, and apologise for any inconvenience.” (via Eurogamer)

The company did say that any gold points you’ve earned will remain valid for 12 months after they were claimed. The scheme runs until March 24th this year, meaning you’ll be able to use points until that were earned on that day for another year to come.

It may be that Nintendo has an alternative loyalty plan lined-up for the Switch 2, which goes on sale later this year. It may be that Nintendo is tired of redeemed Gold Points burrowing a hole in its coffers and offers no replacement.

Furthermore, the company has also clarified that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers – a perk of its Switch Online membership – will not be valid for Switch 2 exclusive games. So it’s a double blow.

“Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games,” the purchase page now reads.

We’re still waiting for most of the key news surrounding the Switch 2, having only seen a brief hardware reveal trailer running what appears to be a brand new version of Mario Kart.

All eyes now turn to April 2, where the company will host a special showcase detailing some of the games that’ll grace the new system.

Hopefully we get a little clarity about price and release window too.