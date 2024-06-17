Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nintendo Direct set for June 18, but don’t get excited about Switch 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When we heard Nintendo would be hosting a Direct live stream this week, thoughts immediately turned to the possibility of a Switch 2 announcement.

Sadly, Nintendo has been explicit that we absolutely shouldn’t get our hopes up for any mention of the hybrid console’s successor during this event.

There’ll be nothing on the console that is expected to launch in the early part of 2025. Instead, we’ll get 40 minutes on games coming to the existing Switch line-up before the end of this year.

“A Nintendo Direct is on the way! Watch the livestream starting at 7:00 AM PT on 6/18 for around 40 minutes focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024. There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation,” Nintendo says on its YouTube page, where you can tune in.

The live stream will be available on the official Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels and begins at 3pm UK time. It could be that we get updates on Luigi’s Manson 2 HD, Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon Legends Z-A and there have been rumblings of more remakes and remasters from Nintendo.

So, we could say this is the official swan song for the Switch as the Nintendo Direct after this might indeed be offering insight into games for the brand new Nintendo Switch.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

