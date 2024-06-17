Nintendo Direct set for June 18, but don’t get excited about Switch 2

When we heard Nintendo would be hosting a Direct live stream this week, thoughts immediately turned to the possibility of a Switch 2 announcement.

Sadly, Nintendo has been explicit that we absolutely shouldn’t get our hopes up for any mention of the hybrid console’s successor during this event.

Hisense TV for £199 has 4K and HDR The Hisense 43A6KTUK 43-inch 4K HDR TV is now under £200 at Amazon Amazon

Was £209

Now £199 View Deal

There’ll be nothing on the console that is expected to launch in the early part of 2025. Instead, we’ll get 40 minutes on games coming to the existing Switch line-up before the end of this year.

“A Nintendo Direct is on the way! Watch the livestream starting at 7:00 AM PT on 6/18 for around 40 minutes focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024. There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation,” Nintendo says on its YouTube page, where you can tune in.

The live stream will be available on the official Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels and begins at 3pm UK time. It could be that we get updates on Luigi’s Manson 2 HD, Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon Legends Z-A and there have been rumblings of more remakes and remasters from Nintendo.

So, we could say this is the official swan song for the Switch as the Nintendo Direct after this might indeed be offering insight into games for the brand new Nintendo Switch.