Nintendo Direct – How to watch the rescheduled presentation

UPDATE – 12/09/2018

After the tragic earthquake in Hokkaido last week, Nintendo has announced a rescheduled date for its Direct Presentation. It will now take place on September 13th at 11pm BST/3pm PT/6pm ET.

UPDATE – 06/09/2018

Nintendo has announced plans to reschedule its Direct Presentation due to a sudden earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan. Announced via its social media channels, the company confirmed a new date and time will be shown in the near future.

This is for the best, and our thoughts are with everyone in Japan affected by this disaster. The 6.7 magnitude earthquake comes following some of the country’s strongest typhoons in over 25 years.

We will be sure to keep you updated regarding this Nintendo Direct as more news emerges going forward.

Original story follows:

Nintendo has announced a 35-minute Direct Presentation set to take place on September 6, 2018.

It will focus on a range of upcoming Nintendo Switch and 3DS titles while also further expanding on the company’s online service, which will launch later this month.

35 minutes is longer than usual for a Nintendo Direct, so we can likely expect a handful of new announcements alongside updates for existing titles.

Nintendo’s paid online service, which will soon be required for online multiplayer, will grant players access to a limited number of classic titles and cloud saves, for no extra charge as a part of its membership fee.

Nintendo Direct: When is it and how can I watch it?

Taking place on September 6 at 11pm BST/3pm PT/6pm ET, tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on both the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

You can likely expect further information on Splatoon 2’s next update and Smash Bros Ultimate, which is set to launch this December as a flagship exclusive for the Switch platform.

We’d also love to see more from Metroid Prime 4, which hasn’t surfaced since its original announcement at E3 2017. A snippet of gameplay or a brief new trailer would be very welcome.

Those aside, Nintendo’s exclusive offerings for 2019 and beyond are looking somewhat dry, and there’s no doubt a few surprises are being kept behind closed doors. Perhaps tomorrow will shine a light on things?

