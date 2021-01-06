Nintendo consoles lose a major app, while Switch owners still wait for it

There’s still no sign of a Netflix app for the Nintendo Switch and now the service is leaving the Nintendo consoles it does support.

Nintendo Wii U and 3DS owners will no longer be able to stream their favourite shows from June 30. If you’re hoping to download the app for the first time, hard luck, you can’t anymore.

“Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” the listings for both Netflix apps now read (via The Verge).

“During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years.”

Related: Best Switch Games 2020

This isn’t exactly surprising. Nintendo has discontinued both consoles, but considering there’s still no app for the Switch, it’s a shame for those seeking to use their console as a media device. Nintendo would probably argue that its overwhelming focus on putting gaming experiences front and centre without distractions from media apps is something its users love. However, it’d be nice to have the option to stream a show from the Switch console in a hotel room, or on public transport for example.

Despite the absence, Nintendo had initially said it planned to bring the major video streaming apps to the Switch when the console launched in 2007. While the US version of the console does now have a Hulu app, the others are still missing.

“We’re talking to a range of companies about other services, companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon — things that will come in time,” said former Nintendo US president Reggie Fils-Aime.

“In our view, these are not differentiators. What differentiates us is the way you play with the Nintendo Switch and what you can play. And that will continue to be our focus into the future as we continue driving this platform.”