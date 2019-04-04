Zavvi has wiped 20% off the Nintendo Classic Mini: NES price

Get the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System for a rare discount with this Zavvi discount code.

If you’re fixing for a trip down memory lane or looking to introduce your kids to the ‘good old days of gaming’, the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System (often just referred to as the NES Mini) is a great way to showcase the likes of Mario, Zelda and other firm Nintendo favourites.

NES Classic Mini Deal Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System Save 20% off the NES Classic Mini retro console and take a trip down memory lane on the cheap.

To pick one up for a bargain £42.39 (20% off an already discounted price) simply use code ‘MERCH20’ to save on this classic console remake and be able to relive your childhood dreams on the cheap.

While people might be talking about the Mega Drive Mini today, the Nintendo Classic Mini NES can take credit for kickstarting this love of all things retro. It’s a miniature size replica of the original home console we all hold so close to our childhood hearts. With similar yet new and improved features, this console can be plugged directly into any HD television, ready for you to use straight out of the box.

The Nintendo Classic Mini comes complete with 30 pre-installed NES games, including old school classics such as PAC-MAN, Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy.

While only one controller comes packed in, you can also pick up a second for some multiplayer action. You can also save and suspend multiple games at a time, meaning you can continue where you left off, with no need to worry about losing any of your hard earned progress. That’s actually a big change from what you might remember from your childhood. Gone are the days of writing down progress codes in the instruction manual…

In terms of design, this console will also bring back that nostalgia with the look and feel of this model. As previously mentioned in one of our review, Brett explains “The plastic of the NES itself feels exactly as I remember it. The controller has that slightly grainy matte-black front with the satisfyingly clicky A and B buttons. The console and controller are everything I hoped they’d be in terms of both look and feel.”

So what are you waiting for? Use code ‘MERCH20’ before it expires, and get to living those sweet, sweet childhood memories as soon as tomorrow.

