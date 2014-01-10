Nintendo 3DS game sales top 16 million in 2013 but “best days” still to come

Nintendo has announced recording breaking Nintendo 3DS game sales during 2013, with over 16 million sold last year.

Combined sales of packaged and digital 3DS games topped 16 million in 2013, a huge 25 per cent increase on the 2012 figures.

The record breaking sales numbers are down to big name launches like Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy, Animal Crossing: New Leaf and the duo Pokemon X & Y.

The Japanese gaming giant also revealed that in the US alone, the 3DS family sales has reached more than 11.5 million. This figure includes sales of the Nintendo 2DS and Nintendo 3DS XL.

However, it doesn’t end there, because Nintendo says the 3DS games line-up is only going to get stronger in 2014.

“Nintendo 3DS is a powerhouse with games and experiences that appeal to all kinds of players,” said Scott Moffitt, Nintendo America’s Executive VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re not slowing down in 2014. With more games featuring fan-favourite franchises on the way, the best days of Nintendo 3DS are still to come.”

There are a host of big name 3DS games launching in the first half of this year, including Yoshi’s New Island, Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Mario Party: Island Tour.

It’s a shame sales figures for the Nintendo Wii U hardware and software is unable to match the successes of Nintendo’s handheld console range.

Nintendo has yet to release the sales figures for the Wii U, but we doubt they’ll be reassuringly high.



Read more: Nintendo 2DS vs 3DS vs 3DS XL