Black Friday Deal: Get a New Nintendo 2DS XL and three fantastic games for just £129.99

Argos is currently offering a New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld console and a trio of wonderful games for only £129.99.

Perfectly matching an offer also available at Nintendo’s UK Store this Black Friday 2018, Argos happens to have a superior selection of games on offer.

For the low, low price mentioned above you’ll receive a Nintendo 2DS XL alongside Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

They’re all must-have exclusives for the platform, and it just so happens you’re getting one of its finest iterations yet with the New Nintendo 2DS XL.

Although it lacks the 3D effect, the 2DS XL makes up for it with a large, high-quality screen and increased processing power not present in older versions. This means you can play ‘New 3DS’ titles with no issue and see improvements in others.

Here’s a brief snippet from Richard Easton’s 8/10 review of the console: ‘Don’t care much for the slightly gimmicky 3D effect of the Nintendo 3DS? Then buy the New Nintendo 2DS XL. Even for its at-times puzzling design choices, it’s still a massive step up from the unwieldy Nintendo 2DS and contains all of the other upgrades that have come to the various 3DS systems over the years.

The bigger screens by themselves make for a much more enjoyable experience, coupled with a more sensible form factor and typical Nintendo build quality. It’s the Nintendo 3DS family model I would recommend to most people who haven’t already picked up one of the portable consoles.’

