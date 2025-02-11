Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja Swirl means soft serve without chasing the ice cream van

Chris Smith

You remember the familiar jingle of the ice cream van entering your street right? Pleading with your parents for quid before sprinting down the street?

And that was just last week!

Anyway, with its latest kitchen aid Ninja wants to negate all that by bringing soft serve into the home.

The new Ninja Swirl by Creami takes care of all your soft serve needs, as well as offering the regular, hard serve, scoopable elements of the previous Ninja Creami.

In fact, it’s an extremely versatile machine, much like Ninja’s air fryers.

Overall, there are 13 one-touch programs to enjoy. As well as soft serve, you’ll be able to make frozen custard, fruit whip, swirled frozen yogurt and lite ice cream.

There’s also a new CreamiFit solution you can use for a high-protein, lower calorie treat.

You’ll still need to create your ice cream base and freeze it for 24 hours prior to enjoying your ice cream before selecting hard scoops or soft serve. After the base has been spun, you can use the new Soft Serve Creamify tech, which “engineers faster, longer lasting spins, consumers can expect smoother, creamier outputs.”

Kaitlyn Hebert, Senior Vice President Ninja Marketing says: “The viral success of the Ninja Creami sparked a wave of conversation on social media as consumers explored the endless possibilities to enjoying frozen treats at home.”

“Our new Ninja Swirl by Creami incorporates the innovative hacks our fans uncovered with the original Creami and transformed them into a single, versatile product that operates with the touch of a button. We can’t wait to see the amazing creations our consumers come up with using this product!”

Available in the United States right now for $349.99, Ninja is planning a roll out globally later in 2025. We’ll have news on UK price and availability when it becomes available.

Flakes on standby

Soft serve in the home? Sign me up. Being able to have a pint in the freezer and quickly churn up a cone of soft serve is a luxury worth paying for. Besides, have you seen how much the ice cream van charges for cones these days? Even those eight-year old twins know what’s up.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

