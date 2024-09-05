Ninja Luxe Café machines can make espresso, filter, cold brew and more

Ninja has expanded into the coffee machine market by launching two machines in the Ninja Luxe Café range and the IFA 2024 show in Berlin. Designed to make life easier, the new manual coffee machines all have an integrated grinder and can make a variety of different coffees, from espresso to filter coffee to cold brew, giving more choice without having to buy multiple machines.

There are three machines in the new line-up (two listed for the UK), each capable of making a different range of drinks, although they share common DNA. Rather than go for a bean-to-cup design, the Luxe Café machines are all manual, with a portafilter that locks into the machine, using a single-walled filter.

While the process is manual, Ninja has built in a lot of technology to improve the coffee-making process. First, based on the type of selected brew, the coffee machine will suggest the grind to use. Grinds can be tweaked based on personal preference (different beans, roasts and even the age of the roasted beans all make a difference.

It’s not a static system, either. According to Ninja, the coffee machines adjust pressure and temperature to create the perfect cup of coffee, adjusting grinding recommendations for the next brew.

The Lux Café range also has an automated Dual Froth system, which is entirely hands-free. Combining a whisk with steaming, the system can produce hot or cold microfoam (depending on the model).

ES501 and ES601

Ninja is currently listing two machines for sale in the UK, the ES501 and the ES601, with the differences in the range of possible drinks.

The Luxe Café Essential (ES501) is an entry-level machine that produces double or quad espressos plus filter coffee.

With the Luxe Café Premier (ES601), you get the same choice of drinks plus single espresso, Americano, cold-brewed and cold-pressed coffee, cold foam and hot water.

Ninja also had the Luxe Café Pro (ES701), a high-end machine, on display at its stand at IFA 2024. Although it wasn’t listed in the UK press release, this machine has a wider variety of espresso variants (including Lungo), can produce extra-thick foam, and has an integrated tamper.

The machines should be available in October, with pricing to be confirmed. We’ll bring you reviews once samples are available.