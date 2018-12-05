Ninja Gaiden is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch as 90s kids everywhere rejoice

Nintendo has added three new reasons to dip into its Switch Online subscription service, adding several NES classics to the service.

The headline addition is Ninja Gaiden, the side-scrolling ninja-’em-up grew into a successful franchise. This 1988 release has Ninja Ryu Hayabusa travelling to America to find his missing father. It’s joined by puzzler Wario’s Woods, a rare team-up between Wario and Toad, in addition to Adventures of Lolo.

For those not familiar with Ninja Gaiden however, it’s well worth playing. It’s an exceptional title that has aged reasonably well, and after the success of The Messenger on Switch — a game that so clearly takes inspiration from titles like Ninja Gaiden and Shinobi — it’s worth looking into.

Related: Best Switch Games

The NES games are supposed to function mostly as an extra incentive to bring players in to try Nintendo’s Switch Online service and pay the subscription. However, with the upcoming launch of Smash Bros. Ultimate, the online play is going to provide a huge draw. Meanwhile, these new NES titles could provide a reason to stick around for those tired of getting battered by a thousand online Pikachu players.

The games join a stellar collection of titles: Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack, TwinBee, Soccer, Tennis, Donkey Kong, Mario Bros,Super Mario Bros, Balloon Fight,Ice Climber, Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros 3, Double Dragon, River City Ransom, Ghosts’n Goblins, Tecmo Bowl, Gradius, Pro Wrestling, Excitebike, Yoshi, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Solomon’s Key, NES™ Open Tournament Golf, Super Dodge Ball.

You can get a Switch Online subscription for just £3.49 a month, or £17.99 for the year. It brings the games, the online play and hey, you’ll get cloud saves too.

Have you had a bash at any of the NES games on the Nintendo Switch? Does this trio of new games make you want to give it a go? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews