Nikon’s Coolpix P1000 is the world’s first camera with 125x optical zoom

If you like taking photos of moon craters or distant safari animals, Nikon has just announced the superzoom camera for you – the CoolPix P1000 is the world’s first to pack a 125x optical zoom.

While some rare, professional telephoto lenses offer a longer focal length, the P1000’s 24-3000mm equivalent is by far the biggest range you can find on a consumer superzoom camera. It takes the record from Nikon’s own P900, which has 83x optical zoom and will remain on sale.

Use the P1000’s Dynamic Fine Zoom mode and you can digitally extend its reach to an incredible 6000mm, albeit at the expense of some image quality.

In order to get this record reach, the P1000 has a comparatively small 16MP, 1-2.3in sensor and a lens aperture range of f/2.8 to f/8, which means good light or a tripod are likely to be essential when shooting with it.

To further protect against camera shake, the P1000 also has a chunky grip and Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction, which promises vibration reduction that’s equivalent to five stops.

It also promises to be a handy companion for shooting safari videos, with the ability to capture 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, which you can frame using the 3.2in, 921k-dot articulated LCD.

Ready to add this telescope-camera hybrid to your camera bag? The Coolpix P1000 will cost £999 in the UK and will be available to buy from 6 September 2018.

What do you reckon, does any consumer camera really need this amount of zoom?