Nikon Z50II could be a new content creator favourite

Nikon has announced the new Nikon Z50II, an APS-C camera that could be ideal for content creators.

Like the original Nikon Z50, the Z50II combines a compact APS-C image sensor with a number of advanced features that have trickled down from the larger and more expensive full frame models, all bundled into a relatively lightweight 495g body.

It’s built around the same Expeed 7 image processor that powers the flagship Nikon Z9, which we awarded a glowing 5 out of 5 review to. The Nikon Z50II can automatically recognise and track nine different subject types (people, dogs, cats, birds, airplanes, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and trains), making it ideal for shooting moving subjects and ensuring locked-on video.

Composition should be aided by the inclusion of a 1000 cd/m2 EVF, which Nikon is calling “the brightest electronic viewfinder in its class”. That’s twice the brightness of the original Z50’s EVF.

It also features a 3.2-inch variable angle touchscreen, with the ability to face forward for easy vlogging. There’s a 3.5 mm socket for an external stereo mic hook up, as well as a headphone port.

Content creators should also appreciate the inclusion of Picture Control presets, which let you style the look of photos and videos in-camera. You also get free access to the Nikon Imaging Cloud, which provides exclusive Imaging Recipes and colour presets. There’s even a dedicated Picture Controls button for quick access to these different looks.

The content creator focus continues with the addition of a dedicated Product Review mode, which promises to provide vloggers with the ability to smoothly shift focus to foreground objects.

Sticking with video, this is the first Z-series camera to feature a video self-timer, which permits a delay before your recording starts. Single-person content creation teams rejoice.

On the technical front, the Nikon Z50II features a native ISO of up to 51200 for stills and 25600 for video. The latter goes up to 4K/30p as standard, or 4K/60p in cropped mode for faster action.

There’s also support for 30fps Pre-Release Capture, which buffers shots up to a second before fully pressing the shutter button. Like the Nikon Z50, there’s also a built in flash.

The Nikon Z50II goes on sale later on the official Nikon store and third party retailers this month for £849 body-only. You’ll also be able to pick it up with a 16-50mm DX lens for £999, and with an additional 50-250mm DX lens for £1,199.