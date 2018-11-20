If you’re looking for a Black Friday camera bargain and prefer DSLRs to mirrorless models, then this is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far – Nikon’s brand new, beginner-friendly D3500 DSLR is currently available at 20% off with a kit lens at a fantastic £399.99. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.
Black Friday deals are usually reserved for older generation cameras, but Nikon’s D3500 is its new entry-level model and was only announced at the end of August 2018. It features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and comes with Nikon’s latest kit lens, the AF-P DX 18-55mm VR, which costs £179 on its own, making this a brilliant bundle.
Nikon D3500 – Early Black Friday deal
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55 VR Kit
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55 VR Kit
This is an excellent deal on Nikon's new, beginner-friendly DSLR. The D3500 has 24.2-megapixel sensor and in this bundle comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens, which is a fine all-rounder for those looking to start out in photography.
If you’re looking to upgrade from your smartphone camera, or buy a Christmas present for someone who wants to expand their photographic horizons beyond ‘auto’, then there’s unlikely to be a better buy than this during Black Friday.
We’re in the process of reviewing the Nikon D3500, but so far it’s looking like a very good upgrade to the two-year-old D3400. That model was our favourite entry-level DSLR and the D3500 is slightly thinner and lighter, has a new deeper grip to improve its handling, and a longer battery life of 1,550 shots per charge. With Canon’s equivalent 2000D a slight disappointment, it’s likely to retain its title as the best beginner DSLR you can buy.
In our review of the D3400, we praised its image quality, saying: “Despite the D3400 being an ‘entry-level’ camera, it produced some excellent images. Colours were vibrant, without going too far into being unrealistic, with a pleasing amount of warmth under a variety of different shooting conditions.
“Detail was great, too, perhaps in no small part down to the fact that the camera’s sensor didn’t have an anti-aliasing filter getting in the way of detail resolution.”
