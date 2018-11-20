Trending:

Get the superb, entry-level Nikon D3500 DSLR for just £399 in this great deal

If you’re looking for a Black Friday camera bargain and prefer DSLRs to mirrorless models, then this is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far – Nikon’s brand new, beginner-friendly D3500 DSLR is currently available at 20% off with a kit lens at a fantastic £399.99. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.

Black Friday deals are usually reserved for older generation cameras, but Nikon’s D3500 is its new entry-level model and was only announced at the end of August 2018. It features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and comes with Nikon’s latest kit lens, the AF-P DX 18-55mm VR, which costs £179 on its own, making this a brilliant bundle.

Nikon D3500 – Early Black Friday deal

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55 VR Kit

This is an excellent deal on Nikon's new, beginner-friendly DSLR. The D3500 has 24.2-megapixel sensor and in this bundle comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens, which is a fine all-rounder for those looking to start out in photography.

Amazon

|

Save 20%

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

Save 20%

|

Amazon

Related: Best Black Friday camera deals

If you’re looking to upgrade from your smartphone camera, or buy a Christmas present for someone who wants to expand their photographic horizons beyond ‘auto’, then there’s unlikely to be a better buy than this during Black Friday.

We’re in the process of reviewing the Nikon D3500, but so far it’s looking like a very good upgrade to the two-year-old D3400. That model was our favourite entry-level DSLR and the D3500 is slightly thinner and lighter, has a new deeper grip to improve its handling, and a longer battery life of 1,550 shots per charge. With Canon’s equivalent 2000D a slight disappointment, it’s likely to retain its title as the best beginner DSLR you can buy.

Nikon D3500 price

This is by far the cheapest the D3500 has been in its three-month life so far.

In our review of the D3400, we praised its image quality, saying: “Despite the D3400 being an ‘entry-level’ camera, it produced some excellent images. Colours were vibrant, without going too far into being unrealistic, with a pleasing amount of warmth under a variety of different shooting conditions.

“Detail was great, too, perhaps in no small part down to the fact that the camera’s sensor didn’t have an anti-aliasing filter getting in the way of detail resolution.”

Nikon D3500 – Early Black Friday deal

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55 VR Kit

This is an excellent deal on Nikon's new, beginner-friendly DSLR. The D3500 has 24.2-megapixel sensor and in this bundle comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens, which is a fine all-rounder for those looking to start out in photography.

Amazon

|

Save 20%

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

Save 20%

|

Amazon

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

The brand new and latest waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, price slashed for Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)

A ridiculously good contract deal for the Galaxy S9 with a TCO of just £622.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£70 upfront

|

£23/month

View Deal

£23/month

|

£70 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier with free AKG Y50BT Headphones

£100 off the Gear S3 and free headphones worth another £120? Black Friday madness.

Samsung

|

Save £119

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £119

|

Samsung

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.