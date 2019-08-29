Nike’s new self-lacing Adapt Huarache trainers can be tightened by Siri

We did it, guys! Nike’s new self-lacing Adapt Huarache trainers can be tightened using Siri voice controls on an iPhone or Apple Watch, perhaps taking us beyond the future we were promised in the movies.

The futuristic trainers, which use Nike’s FitAdapt lacing system that tighten to the user’s preference, will even worth with the Siri Shortcuts automations. Users will be able to say “Hey Siri, tighten my sneakers,” in order to give themselves a more secure fit. Neat.

The Adapt Huarache have been around since 1991 and have always been designed for a snug fit regardless of the foot type. However, the new version goes a step further with app-based customisation.

Related: Best fitness tracker 2019

The technology, as with all FitAdapt shoes, is powered by a mid foot motor that interfaces with the Nike Adapt app. The app also contains a number of presets and recommendations depending on the foot type and activity.

So, if you’re planning a swift game of 2-on-2 on the basketball court you may choose a more secure fit. If you’re just moseying about town, you may choose a more relaxed profile.

In a press release on Thursday, Nike touts FitAdapt as “an intelligent platform that updates and evolves along with the user. The latest iteration of FitAdapt allows for a wider array of personal preferences amid various environments and situations — a key revolution given the multi-purpose nature of contemporary lifestyle footwear.”

So, there we have it. Not only do we have the self-lacing (well, self-tightening is probably more accurate) tech Back to the Future II first promised us with the Air Mags, we may have exceeded it with the ability to tighten them with your voice. That’s heavy.

Thankfully, it seems Nike has fixed the issue with its Nike Adapt BB trainers, which left wearers unable to tighten the laceless shoes back in February. Android users complained the app was failing to pair with the shoes properly, while others said a failed firmware update has “bricked” the trainers completely.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More