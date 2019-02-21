We now live in a world where software updates are breaking trainers

Generally speaking, every day products have benefitted from the addition of connected technology. However, when that smart tech goes dumb, it can render the simplest of items utterly useless.

Take the brand new $350 Nike Adapt BB self-lacing sneakers, for example. Some of those folks who splashed out for the self-lacing shoes over the last week are currently unable to tighten them due to an issue with the companion Android app.

Android users say the app is failing to pair with the shoes properly, while others are claiming a failed firmware update has “bricked” the trainers completely. Naturally, users have descended upon the Google Play Store reviews section for the Nike Adapt app.

Chris Sandoval was among those users leaving a one-star review for the app. He writes: “App wont pair with left shoe. Paired with sneakers right after unboxing then completely crashed after last update.

“Been going back and forth with Nike Elite support through email and nothing seems to work. Tried resetting shoe, uninstalling app, turn off Bluetooth with no luck. Now I have to wait till Tuesday to get a response. Complete fail.”

A Nike representative is responding to unhappy customers with a simple statement: “We are aware of the issue and are actively working on a solution.” As yet, that solution appears to be MIA.

When working, the app enables users to individually control each shoe, check on the battery levels and even change the colour of the LED lights within the base of each shoe. Well, it’s supposed to anyway.

Overall, it hasn’t been a great week for Nike. During the nationally-televised Duke vs North Carolina college basketball game (effectively the most storied rivalry at NCAA level) last night, one of its shoes exploded and caused a knee injury to Zion Williamson; perceived by many to be the NBA’s next big star.

Nice going, guys.

Are you a Nike Adapt users unable to tighten their shoes because of a software issue? Are you regretting splashing upwards of $350 on the trainers? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.