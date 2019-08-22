NHK to broadcast the 2019 Rugby World Cup in 8K

Japanese broadcaster NHK is continuing its trailblazing 8K coverage, with news emerging that it’s set to produce the Rugby World Cup in 8K.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 begins in Japan in September and it will mark the first time the sport has been broadcast in 8K.

Japanese broadcaster, NHK, essentially the Japanese version of the BBC, has been investing in its 8K pipeline for some time and has conducted a number of successful tests and demonstrations of the technology. It’s previously shot footage of the London 2012 Olympics, 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and started its 8K channel in 2018.

Related: What is 8K TV?

The 8K coverage will only be available in Japan, which is not a surprise considering how advanced NHK’s platform is. There’s set to be a 4K feed available to broadcasters for transmission, too.

RWC 2019 marks a noticeable rise in coverage and technical innovation for the sport. A total of 34 cameras will be on hand to capture the action for the semi-finals and final, a rise from the 28 and 23 cameras that will be used for the preceding matches, with four times as much coverage expected compared to previous tournaments.

And the innovation is not stopping at 8K either. Augmented Reality will be a part of the action too, and will be used to display team line-ups, player comparisons, statistics and tables. Only 34 out of 48 matches will be getting this treatment, however.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Our mission is to grow the global rugby family and our Rugby World Cup 2019 broadcast plans reflect that mission – providing more content to more people with more innovation than ever before.”

“We are excited that new standards will be set in the broadcast and social media presentation of Rugby World Cup, as fans will experience the action from more angles and feel even closer to the world’s top players and the stories that will mark an historic and very special event.”

The RWC 2019 will be the first to be held in Asia and the action kicks off on September 20.

Source: World Rugby

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More