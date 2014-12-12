Nexus 9 LTE hits Google Play Store, but only in United States

The new Android 5.0 Lollipop Nexus 9 tablet is now available in 4G LTE flavour, but only for tablet fanciers in the United States.

The HTC-made 8.9-inch slate has shown up on the Google Play Store with mobile data speeds. Right now it’s only the 32GB black version of the tablet showing up across the pond.

Sadly, Brits are still playing the waiting game as only the Wi-Fi-only option are available at the time of writing.

The Nexus 9 was announced alongside the Nexus 6 back in October as the first devices to arrive with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box.

The Nexus 9 is certainly Google’s most flashy tablet ever, packed with the Tegra K1 desktop-class processor and 2GB of RAM

. A 64GB version is also said to be on the way, but there’s no sign of that either on either side of the Atlantic.

The UK Google Play Store says still promises the 4G LTE edition is coming soon, but if you’re hoping to get one of those in your Christmas stocking, you should perhaps consider rewriting your letter to the North Pole.

Come on Google. What’s the hold up? Why is it always seemingly such a mission getting out hands on a Nexus device?



Via: Android Central