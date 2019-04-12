Google and Huawei are finally settling that Nexus 6P bootloop lawsuit

Back in April 2017, a group of angry Nexus 6P buyers launched a class-action lawsuit against Google and Huawei for the bootloops that would plague the device, regardless of its battery level.

Well, two years on, and four years since the phone originally went on sale, the two companies are finally ready to settle, and if you’re in the US you could cash in.

Related: Best Android phones

The suit alleged that Google and Huawei breached the Nexus 6P’s warranty because they were aware of the bootlooping issue and did nothing to fix the bug. This would send the phone into an unbreakable reboot cycle making it temporarily unusable. The plaintiffs allege that the companies continued to sell the phone after the issue was known about.

While the settlement still needs to be approved by the courts in a hearing on May 9, the two tech giants have agreed to pay affected American users up to $400 per case, which could involve a total payout of $9.75 million.

The amount you’re entitled to depends on your documentation and whether you’ve already received some recompense. Faulty devices with full documentation of the bug could get $400 for the handset, while those without will receive up to $75. At some point, Google started replacing Nexus 6Ps under warranty with Pixel XL handsets, and if you took advantage of that, your maximum payout is capped at $10. You can read the full details on submitting a claim here.

Related: Best smartphone

This isn’t the first time a major Android handset manufacturer has had to pay out for bootloop issues. Early last year, LG agreed to pay out up to $425 to plaintiffs who complained about frustrations with the G4, G5, V10 and V20 handsets. Interestingly, that list also included the LG-made Google Nexus 5X – which was launched alongside the 6P back in 2015.

Did you experience the Nexus 6P’s dreaded bootloop? Tell us about it on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.